CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – GreenPower of West Virginia is getting more than $18 million to support its Clean School Bus Program.

According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the $18,560,000 in funding has been granted from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He says the funding is for GreenPower to use in Cabell, Clay, Calhoun, Kanawha, Mineral, Monongalia, Harrison, Grant and Lewis counties.

“I am pleased that the EPA is investing over $18 million in Clean School Bus Awards across our great state. These new buses, built in West Virginia, will offer improved transportation for young West Virginians travelling to and from school every day,” said Manchin. “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for the Mountain State, and I will keep working with the EPA to ensure that federal funding enhances the well-being of communities across West Virginia for generations to come.”

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. opened a facility in South Charleston in August 2022, and has since been working to roll out the new line of all-electric school buses throughout the state.