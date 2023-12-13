SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All-electric school buses have made their way to the Mountain State and now they’re being sent to four different school districts this week.

GreenPower Energy made the announcement Wednesday morning. Cabell, Kanawha, Clay, and Monongalia Counties will each receive one of the “Nano Beast Access” model school buses.

The bus comes with seating for up to 18 ambulatory passengers and up to three Q’STRAINT wheelchair securements, along with a BraunAbility rear curbside lift for children with disabilities.

In 2022, 13 News reported Cabell County School District’s drivers were among the first in the state to get behind the wheel for an official test drive. Now, they’re welcoming one of those buses into their fleet this Friday.

Along with the exciting news for these schools, officials with GreenPower Energy say they’re well on their way to producing more vehicles and creating more jobs.

“The plan was always to be not just a regional but ultimately a national player with production out of this facility. Our goal at the end of 2024 is to hit 200 employees. So, we feel we’re on track with that,” GreenPower CEO and Chairman Fraser Atkinson says during the unveiling ceremony.

More buses are currently being built for Wyoming County and a second for Monongalia County.