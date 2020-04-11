Group of women ‘egg yards’ for breast cancer research

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of ladies this weekend are disguising themselves as the Easter bunny to create Easter egg hunts for families in the county while supporting breast cancer research.

This activity is a fundraiser called “Egg My Yard” to help raise money to fund the ladies’ trip to San Diego for the Susan G. Komen 60-mile walk this fall.

There are three packages families can purchase and it’s not too late to have the Easter bunny make a stop to your home. If you’re a resident in Mason County and interested, contact the group on Facebook.

