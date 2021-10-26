All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Groups ask regulators to reconsider decision on power plants

West Virginia

by: Associated Press, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Three groups are asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission to reconsider a decision allowing Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to keep three plants operational through at least 2040.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors, and Energy Efficient West Virginia filed a petition Friday asking the panel to revisit the issue.

Utility regulators voted this month to approve the request involving the John Amos plant in Winfield, the Mountaineer plant in New Haven and the Mitchell plant in Moundsville.

The companies are seeking a 3.3% increase for customers to help subsidize environmental improvements.

