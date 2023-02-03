CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State.

Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a clear violation of the 2nd amendment.

The House approved the ban, with a unanimous, bipartisan vote.

“95 to zero, you like to see that, certainly. And I think this is a privacy concern as well, I mean on either side of the aisle. I think that’s why it was bipartisanly supported. What are we going to track next, right? So now it’s guns and ammunition today. What happens next?” said State Treasurer Riley Moore, (R) West Virginia.

If the bill becomes law, any credit card company that tracks gun and ammunition purchases in West Virginia will be banned from bidding on any state contracts.

The bill now goes to the State Senate.