Gun legislation debate continues in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Nearly three weeks after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, there is still no agreement on what to do. Some people in both political parties want to expand background checks required for the purchase of guns, to include firearms sold online or at gun shows. There are also proposed “Red Flag Laws” that might enable the confiscation of weapons if a mentally ill person is posing a threat.

“Red Flag Laws allow family members and law enforcement to go to court and ask that firearms be temporarily taken from a person showing these warning signs or red flags,” said Dee Childers, of the group “Moms Demand Action.”

But the sides are sharply divided on that issue. Critics worry about consequences of false reporting.

“Especially on Red Flag Laws. I don’t think a lot of people realize what are. And again this is a situation where someone could just have a personal vendetta against someone, and turn them in and have your guns taken away. Of course, that is a constitutional right. We don’t want to let people lose that,” said Del. Jim Butler, (R) Mason.

President Trump has gone back and forth on both background checks and Red Flag Laws. His support is seen as crucial in Congress.

“Let’s be very clear Mark. Nothing will happen unless the President wants it to happen, because he has to bring Republicans along with him on this. And we’re talking a ‘gun-sense’ bill,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

The gun debate will be the main topic of discussion this Sunday, on our public affairs program, Inside West Virginia Politics.

In the coming months, there will be debate in Congress and at the state capitol, over possible gun legislation. But right now it’s uncertain if any changes will come because of that debate.