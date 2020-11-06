Gun sales hit record numbers during COVID-19 and 2020 election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With two months still to go in 2020, firearm sales in the United States have already hit record highs, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, or NSSF.

Gun stores in West Virginia are just some of the places where sales are surging.

“Compared to last year, we are on track to double all of our gun sales for the year. Last year we did approximately 2.2 million in gun sales, and we are already passed four million for this year,” said Bruce Graley, the Gun Department Manager at Bridgeport.

The NSSF found that 17.2 million background checks have been conducted already in 2020, compared to 15.7 million background checks last year.

According to Industry Trade, nearly five million Americans purchased a firearm for the first time in 2020.

Many of these first-time gun owners have purchased firearms this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movement to defund the police, and the 2020 election. Second amendment supporters also are worried what a Biden presidency might do to federal gun laws.

“I’m afraid in this election, if Biden wins, they are going to try and stop us from getting guns. But they can’t really stop that because of the constitution,” said Bobby Jones, a customer at Bridgeport.

Firearm sales have been rising every month since March nationally, and do not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

