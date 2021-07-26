Gunshot victim being treated at CAMC

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to dispatch, a person is being treated for a gunshot wound at CAMC hospital in Kanawha City.

The person is said to have sustained the injury in the Institute/Dunbar area and then walked into the CAMC emergency room.

Charleston PD says there is no connection between this incident and the shootings on Stockton Street on Charleston’s West Side.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS