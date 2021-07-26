Gunshot victim being treated at CAMC

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to dispatch, a person is being treated for a gunshot wound at CAMC hospital in Kanawha City.

The person is said to have sustained the injury in the Institute/Dunbar area and then walked into the CAMC emergency room.

Charleston PD says there is no connection between this incident and the shootings on Stockton Street on Charleston’s West Side.

No other information is available at this time.