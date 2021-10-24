Guys Night Out raises money for YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Oakes Field in South Charleston turned into a party Saturday as the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter hosted its annual Guys Night Out tailgate.

Every pass, first down and touchdown, West Virginia Mountaineer fans enjoyed themselves while raising money for a good cause.

“Just seeing people out at a live event, it’s spaced out and everyone’s having a good time, everyone’s being safe, rooting the Mountaineers on to victory, whatever we can do and raise a lot of good money,” Del. Doug Skaff (D) said.

Football fans enjoyed food and drink, auctioned off items from some of West Virginia’s most famous sports figures and enjoyed the big game on monitors inside the tent.

All proceeds from the event went toward Sojourner’s Shelter for homeless women and families.

“This fundraiser [will] truly help bridge that gap with the funding that we don’t have and it allows us to be able to help so many people because last year, even with the pandemic, we served nearly 500 individuals and 87 percent of those individuals gained housing,” Program Director Margaret Taylor said.

Sojourner’s provides shelter to more than 700 individuals a year. Their mission is to help women and children get back on their feet.

“We’re not just providing three meals a day and a place to sleep,” Taylor said. “We’re providing tools so that they can become productive members back out into the community.”

Whether the Mountaineers won or lost, it’s secondary to the work done behind the scenes.

“It’s such a great cause,” Skaff said. “It helps a bunch of women and children get back on their feet. The YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter, they give a hand up, not a handout.”

