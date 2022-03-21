WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The General Secretary-Treasurer of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has announced his retirement after a decade in office.

According to a letter to the Teamsters Local 175 organization, Ken Hall will retire once his term is complete tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Hall also serves as the President of the Teamsters Local 175 Union in West Virginia and will continue to serve in that role.

Hall brought the Teamster’s Union’s net assets from $126.1 million in 2012 when he took office to more than $500 million today. The union says throughout his career, Hall has put the union members first. He was the lead negotiator for several large collective bargaining agreements with the UPS in 1997, 2002, 2008 and 2013 at the national level that resulted in billions of dollars in wages, healthcare and retirement benefits for union members along with tens of thousands of new full-time jobs.. He has also negotiated for local unions in both large and small bargaining agreements.

“I am extraordinarily proud of the work we have accomplished over the past 10 years,” Hall said. “We’ve been able to achieve financial stability to ensure our members resources are protected for decades to come. Every member has the security of a strong strike fund should they need to use it.”

Hall has also been involved in the fight against oversupply of prescription pain medications, using the union’s “leverage” to help in the legal conflicts with wholesale drug distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.

“West Virginia suffered the highest opioid overdose death rate in the country,” Hall said. “I’m proud of having played a role in the fight to reduce access to opioids and hold corporations accountable for their unsavory and illegal business practices.”

Although retiring from the International level of the union, Hall says he will continue to be committed to the union on the local level.

“I’m excited to focus on the members of Teamsters Local 175 to ensure that we continue to improve the living standards for workers in West Virginia,” Hall said.