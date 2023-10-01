(WTRF) Halloween is here at the West Virginia Penitentiary.

The West Virginia Penitentiary’s Halloween events officially kicked off Friday, Sept. 29. Whether you’re interested in haunted houses or paranormal, it can happen at the West Virginia Penitentiary.

The Dungeon is the infamous haunted house at the West Virginia Penitentiary that has actors and props ready to scare you at every corner. The haunted house will take you through the basement of the prison.

The Dungeon is for visitors ages 13 and up only and lasts about 45 minutes. Tickets for the Dungeon are $20.

If you’re not into actors and pop-up scares, you can take a North Walk.

The North Walk is when a tour guide takes you on a 45-minute tour through the oldest part of the facility including the boiler room, psych ward, infirmary, and the North Hall cellblock. You’ll hear some history and a few spooky paranormal stories on the North Walk.

Tickets for the North Walk are $20 and are also only for visitors ages 13 and up. Ticket sales end at 6 p.m. the day of for the North Walk.

The Penitentiary will also continue its “Escape the Pen: The Execution” escape room throughout Saturdays in October. The one-hour event is for those ages 12 and up.

According to the Penitentiary’s website, Guided Day Tours will also continue to be available Tuesdays through Fridays throughout the spooky season. These historical tours are typically 90 minutes each and are open for all ages. The prices for the tours are listed online.

Despite its chilling past, the Penitentiary’s events aren’t all spooky! The Penitentiary will host a Kids’ Night Trick-or-Treat in partnership with the Moundsville Economic Development Council on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The event will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. with free admission for event-goers. The entry for Kids’ Night will be at the Moundsville Center’s North Gate entrance.

For events at the Penitentiary, you must purchase tickets online. The West Virginia Penitentiary is a cashless event.

To purchase tickets, click here.