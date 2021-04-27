Happy 70th Birthday, Governor Justice!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is celebrating his 70th birthday today, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Governor Justice is a life-long West Virginian who was born in Charleston in 1951 to James Conley Justice and Edna Ruth Justice. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1969 and is also a proud graduate of Marshall University.
At Monday’s semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, a reporter asked Justice if a fire truck would be standing by in case the 70 candles on his birthday cake ignited a fire.
“I loved it, and you’re probably right,” Justice said. “We may need more than a fire hose with 70 candles. But woo, I can’t believe it! Paul, I love it. I love when we take the time to tease one another. You know I believe the good Lord gave us the ability to smile and to laugh and love when people are jabbing me a little bit. It’s really good stuff!”
First Lady Cathy Justice also shared a special birthday message for the governor on social media from their English Bulldog, Baby Dog:
Happy 70th Birthday, Governor!
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.