Hardy County school awarded $50K in ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ sweepstakes

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice presented East Hardy Early Middle School in Baker, West Virginia with a $50,000 check as part of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes. (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

BAKER, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice presented East Hardy Early Middle School in Baker, West Virginia with a $50,000 check as part of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes.

Justice and Babydog, his pet English Bulldog who serves as the sweepstakes mascot, threw a party at the school to celebrate with the students and staff.

The director of the Hardy County Health Department also joined in the celebration to talk about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. Before the event, the health department also hosted a vaccination clinic at the school.

Earlier this week, the governor’s office announced 126 additional prizes awarded for the third week of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” sweepstakes. Those prizes included a $50,000 educational savings fund to Maddalynn Paris of Weirton, a $10,000 educational savings fund to 10 additional young West Virginians and 100 lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.