CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — The Judicial Investigation Commission of West Virginia (JIC) has issued a public admonishment for a Harrison County magistrate after a 2021 incident involving the magistrate and several teenagers.

James Heslep, the parent of one of the teenagers involved, filed a complaint, with the commission, against Magistrate Michael Weiss, in October 2021, a few days after the incident.

On the night of Oct. 16, 2021, Weiss, along with his wife and adult son, were in his home in the North View area of Clarksburg, when someone knocked on the door and ran away. Weiss’s wife looked out the window and saw someone running away, but she was unable to provide a description of the person, JIC documents said.

Later in the evening, someone again knocked on the door and this time Weiss’s son looked out the window and saw who he described as a male wearing either a gray sweatshirt or backpack, running away, the documents said.

Weiss told the JIC that the second knock was so hard and loud that they thought either the glass on the door had been broken or that someone had tried to kick in the door. Weiss went on to say that his family was concerned because there had been a recent uptick in criminal behavior in the neighborhood.

Weiss asked his wife to call 911, and he and his son then split up, walking around the neighborhood to see if they could find the person who was knocking on their door, according to JIC documents. Weiss was carrying a concealed firearm at the time, said the documents.

At the same time that the Weiss men were searching the neighborhood, two teenage girls and two teenage boys were playing volleyball in a fenced yard, about a block away from the Weiss home. The ball was hit out of the yard and rolled toward Weiss’s home, and one of the boys and one of the girls headed after it. The boy was wearing a gray sweatshirt.

As detailed in the JIC investigation, the teens passed Weiss’s son, who after noticing the boy’s gray sweatshirt, turned to follow them. The teens were alarmed by this and ran off, while screaming for help. Weiss’s son chased after the teens, yelling for them to stop. The teens ran toward Weiss, who also yelled at them to stop and told them to go over to a nearby car. Weiss also told them that the police were on the way.

While standing next to the car, the teens said that Weiss pulled something out of his pocket. In their first accounts to authorities, the teens said they thought it might have been a gun and later said that it was definitely a gun. Weiss told the commission that he never pulled his gun out and that what the teens saw was his cellphone.

Still unsure of what was happening, the girl continued to scream, which led the resident of the home in front of where they were to come outside and invite the teens into the house. Residents of that house then took the teens back to the house where they had been playing volleyball. At that time, Weiss and the resident got into a heated argument. Weiss’s wife soon arrived and also got into a loud argument with the resident’s wife.

It was at this point that Clarksburg Police showed up. The JIC found that two of the three officers who responded were wearing body cameras. On footage from one of the cameras, Weiss can be heard telling the resident, “You need to calm your ass down! I’m a Magistrate.” While giving a sworn statement to the JIC, Weiss first denied using that language, and after being shown the footage, said he did not remember swearing at the resident and said that he only mentioned that he was a Magistrate to diffuse the situation.

The JIC also brought up several other comments Weiss made, that were recorded by the officers’ body cams. Weiss told an officer that the resident’s wife, “started running her mouth because she’s a woman.” He also referred to homeless people in the North View as “sh*t bags.” Again, during his sworn statement, Weiss told the JIC he didn’t remember making the comment but admitted that it was inappropriate.

The JIC found that both Weiss and his wife were administrators or moderators of the North View Neighborhood Watch Facebook page. The day after the incident, Weiss’s wife made a post on the page, stating that the two teenagers who had banged on their door had been caught and “won’t do it again.” The JIC pointed out that the post was made despite the fact that it was not proven that the teens had anything to do with the door-knocking. The post, which can be seen here, quickly became a back and forth between both sides of the incident.

Weiss’s involvement with the Facebook page alone raised the eyebrows of the JIC. The page states:

This page is solely intended for North View, Clarksburg, West Virginia residents and past residents who want to make North View what it once was, again. We are tired of the drugs, the run down houses, and all of the younger generation not caring about our beloved neighborhood. Please report here, in confidence, to the moderators, any & all illegal activities that you see happening on our streets or in our homes. It will be reported to the proper authorities & put on blast via our page. We must do this as a Community!

In his statement to the JIC, Weiss admitted that being an administrator of the page could lead a reasonable person to think that he was biased in favor of law enforcement.

Prior to this incident, Weiss had one other ethics complaint filed against him, which also involved Facebook. In 2020, Weiss posted that if a citizen were criminally cited for not wearing a mask, he would dismiss the citation, because he thought it was unconstitutional. In that case, Weiss admitted that his decision to make the post was wrong and apologized for violating the Code of Judicial Conduct. Because he had recently been appointed to the Magistrate position, the complaint was dismissed with a warning to Weiss that similar conduct in the future would not be tolerated.

In the North View incident, the JIC found that Weiss violated nine different rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct. The JIC cited his swearing, improperly invoking his position as a magistrate and making demeaning stereotypical comments, among his inappropriate conduct.

The JIC determined that Weiss’s discipline in the case would be handled through public admonishment. Weiss has a two-week window to file an appeal. Should he do so, the case would go to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

The JIC’s full admonishment can be read here.

Heslep issued a statement to WBOY 12 News, a sister station of WOWK 13, calling for Weiss to step down:

Our family has received and reviewed the Judicial Investigation Commission’s findings regarding Magistrate Weiss. We believe the findings of the JIC to be fair and accurate, and we are in complete agreement with the JIC that there are multiple, troubling violations of the law. On behalf of the children involved, we wish to thank both the JIC and the Clarksburg Police Department for thoroughly investigating this matter. While our son and his friends were the immediate victims of Magistrate Weiss, the findings of the JIC have raised our concerns for the community as a whole. The views that Magistrate Weiss voiced regarding women and the homeless lead us to doubt whether he should be adjudicating cases in Harrison County. We respectfully request that Magistrate Weiss resign his office immediately, and we would ask any organization representing the interests of women and the homeless in Harrison County to do the same. James Heslep, parent of one of the teens involved

Sister station 12 News has reached out to Weiss for comment, but so far has not heard back.

Weiss was appointed to the Magistrate Court in March 2020 and was then elected in May of that year, after former Magistrate Tammy Marple resigned after being charged with embezzlement.