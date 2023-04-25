INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — The daughter of actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte, who died on Tuesday, got her bachelor’s and master’s degree from West Virginia universities.

According to Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer’s LinkedIn page, she graduated from WVSU in 1973 and received her Master of Arts degree in Community Counseling in 1985 from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies at Marshall University.

“West Virginia State University was saddened to learn the news of Harry Belafonte’s death. He was a groundbreaking entertainer and civil rights leader who had a special connection to our university through his daughter, Adrienne, who is a 1974 graduate of State,” Ericke Cage, West Virginia State University President, said. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire Yellow Jacket family go out to Adrienne and the Belafonte family at this difficult time.”

The page says she has worked in the Lewisburg area since 1985, working at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and the Anir Foundation.

Harry Belafonte died on Tuesday at the age of 96. He died from congestive heart failure at his New York home, according to Ken Sunshine, of public relations firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.