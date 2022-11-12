BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy.

Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia Community Development Hub.

The students then traveled to the New River Gorge National Park followed and visited Beckley for a meeting with a coalfields development group. Friday evening, they visited the Flatwoods Monster Museum and then catch the West Virginia Univerisity (WVU)-Oklahoma football game on Saturday after having breakfast with WVU President Gordon Gee.

Matt Hartsog, a Putnam County native and Harvard student, said he wanted his classmates to see the Wild and Wonderful West Virginia he grew up in.

“I wanted to show them what Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Morgantown, Beckley, Buckhannon really has and what’s there and what the future looks like,” he said. “So, there’s a lot of efforts right now to understand ‘How does government and business work together to create a really good cohesive environment?’ and I felt like there is no better place than doing that here in West Virginia.”

The trek will end on Sunday with a tour of Bridgeport’s $1.5 billion master-planned community, a trip to Clarksburg to learn about the opioid epidemic, and of course, you can’t leave Clarksburg without stopping for some fresh oven-baked pepperoni rolls from Tomaro’s Bakery.