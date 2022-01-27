Hatchet-wielding suspect arrested for alleged bomb threat at Parkersburg Rural King

Michael Adam Roe, 35, faces charges of Threats of Terroristic Acts in connection to a bomb threat at a Rural King in Parkersburg on Jan. 26, 2022. Photo Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department says they have identified a man arrested in connection to a reported bomb threat in Parkersburg.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Michael Adam Roe, 35, faces charges of Threats of Terroristic Acts.

Deputies say they responded to the Rural King at Park Shopping Center around noon Wednesday, Jan. 26, where employees told them a man, later identified as Roe, had allegedly passed an employee a note that claimed there were “timed pipe bombs in areas located in Parkersburg and Vienna.” Authorities said the note stated the alleged bombs were located near citizens’ homes and inside and outside the store, and that they would go off if “his written requests were not fulfilled.”

Several agencies responded to then responded to the scene and the store was evacuated. Law enforcement found Roe in the store’s sporting section wielding a hatchet, according to the PPD. They say he did not comply with commands to drop the hatchet and authorities used “non-lethal use-of-force” to take him safely into custody.

Roe was then taken to a medical center to be medically cleared and was then taken to the Parkersburg Police Department to be interviewed. He was arraigned this morning, Thursday, Jan. 27, and transported to the North Central Regional Jail with a bond set at $200,000.

Before Rural King opened back up for business, the Parkersburg PD, fire officials and a West Virginia State Police K-9 unit cleared the building and found no bombs. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, WVSP and Parkersburg Fire Department assisted the Parkersburg PD in the case.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact authorities at 304-424-1064.

*Department would like to thank the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and Parkersburg Fire Department for their assistance. If you have information related to this case you can contact Detective R.S. Black at 304-424-1064 All defendants are innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.