Haven’t gotten a flu shot? Health officials say you still can

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – National Influenza Vaccination Week is underway, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reminding residents they still have time to get their flu shots.

“Since COVID-19 and flu can spread simultaneously, it is especially important for everyone six months of age and older to get a flu shot this season,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “The flu shot helps protect you and your family, as well as residents among our most vulnerable populations.”

This year, National Influenza Vaccination Week runs from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12. State health officials say getting an annual flu vaccine can prevent and lessen the severity of influenza illnesses and also reduce hospitalizations and deaths associated with the illness.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we must also be prepared for a severe influenza season,” Amjad said. “Getting a flu shot this year will not only benefit individual recipients but also help prevent healthcare facilities from becoming overwhelmed this winter.”

Ways to prevent transmission of respiratory diseases such as the flu and COVID-19 include washing or sanitizing your hands often, social distancing, staying home if you are sick and wearing a mask. According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the CDC says flu vaccinations in the 2019-2020 flu season prevented an estimated 7.52 million illnesses, 3.69 million medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 influenza-related deaths

“Getting a flu vaccine is important every year, but it’s very important this year during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said. “Getting a flu vaccine won’t help protect you from COVID-19, but it will help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.”

The KCHD says getting the flu shot is important to protect those who are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu. Health officials say those at higher risk include people 65 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, asthma and diabetes.

This year, flu shots have often been administered at COVID-19 testing sites.

“We saw the need for flu shots and administered them during our drive-up COVID-19 testing events. This kept people healthy and allowed us to refine our mass vaccination process,” Dr. Young said.

To find a healthcare facility or pharmacy with flu vaccines, visit vaccinefinder.org.