Haven’t submitted your absentee ballot in WV? You can still opt to vote in-person

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Absentee ballots for the West Virginia Primary Election can still be requested until June 3, and must be postmarked by Election Day, June 9.

The Kanawha County Commission says voters who originally requested an absentee ballot, but have not submitted that ballot do still have the option to instead vote in-person. The voter will need to bring the unused absentee ballot to the polling location and give it to a poll worker who will then spoil, or void the absentee ballot, according to a ruling by the Secretary of State. The voter will then be able to vote in-person as they normally would.

The commission says if a voter does not surrender their absentee ballot at the polling location, they will be required to vote a “provisional” ballot that will not be reviewed until the Election Canvass June 15th. The clerk must check to make sure the absentee ballot was not submitted by mail before the provisional ballot can be counted at the Canvass. If the county clerk did not receive the absentee ballot, then the voter’s in-person vote will count.

The Kanawha County Commission also says a large number of provisional ballots will delay election results.

At this time, 43 absentee ballots have been returned to Kanawha County and have been spoiled (voided) as the voter wanted to vote in-person rather than voting their absentee ballot, according to the Kanawha County Commission. 26 provisional ballots cast to date in Kanawha County during the early voting process, due to voters not surrendering their absentee ballots. Kanawha County has received a request for 29,901 absentee ballots for this election, and 14,337 have been

returned to the Voter’s Registration Office.

Absentee Ballots must be postmarked by June 9 in order to be received by the Voter’s Registration Office and counted with the Election results.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, anyone can request an absentee ballot by contacting their county clerk’s office.

