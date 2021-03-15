Hazelton prison secretary pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact with an inmate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia's Attorney General announced that the state had joined an 18-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to support religious liberty when it comes to allocating public funds for private schools. In essence, the brief argues that since taxpayer dollars are used to fund non-religious private schools, then they should be used to fund religious schools as well.

“Parents have the freedom to choose where their children go to school, particularly when they’re paying tuition,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s only fair that families who practice a religion of their choice get the same freedom. Discrimination against schools that teach religious doctrine is simply discrimination against religious schools.”

Some of the states that joined this brief have partnerships with private schools which are meant to give parents more information with which to make informed choices regarding their children's education. Though these partnerships may vary in their details, the states maintain that they do not condition a school's participation on its religiousness.

The states say they are "united in recognizing religious and nonreligious schools as valid education partners." The attorneys general say this openness to partnering with all types of schools furthers their states' goal of giving parents an array of education choices and protects their citizens' constitution rights.