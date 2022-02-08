Hazing allegations lead to WVU suspending fraternity

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY)—On Feb. 7, West Virginia University’s Delta Chi fraternity was suspended after a hazing incident in violation of the Student Conduct Code was reported.

The interim suspension prevents Delta Chi from “all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.”

“I join the University’s administration, along with many others in the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, who are working to ensure we are acting in accordance with rules established for the safety of all of our chapters and their members, in our profound disappointment,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force.

The allegations came in the form of letters sent from the Office of Student Conduct to the chapter president and advisor outlining the specific allegations.

During the investigation and review process, Delta Chi will remain suspended. The allegations may also be reviewed for potential criminal charges outside of the University’s Code of Conduct.

For resources on hazing visit safety.wvu.edu or check hazing prevention efforts at WVU at greeklife.wvu.edu. Reports may be made anonymously.

The status of WVU’s fraternity and sorority chapters can be found here.