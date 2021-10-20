Head-on collision closes Route 25 in Nitro for an hour

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—According to the Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes, two people were transported to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon due to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25 South in Nitro.
This was a head-on collision, and it happened at around 1:15 p.m. The road was closed for an hour because of extraction efforts.
Nitro, Institute and St. Albans fire units responded.
The scene has now been cleared.
