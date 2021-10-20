Head-on collision closes Route 25 in Nitro for an hour

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia

Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—According to the Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes, two people were transported to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon due to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25 South in Nitro.

This was a head-on collision, and it happened at around 1:15 p.m. The road was closed for an hour because of extraction efforts.

Nitro, Institute and St. Albans fire units responded.

The scene has now been cleared.

