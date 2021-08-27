Healing House raising funds for a new roof

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new program in Charleston is giving women the tools they need to improve their lives and overcome trauma. Recently, the group’s leaders have hit a significant road block. With the help of donors and volunteers, they are renovating a home to serve as a hub for outreach efforts.

13 News first visited the home in May 2021. Since then many things have improved. Some of the walls are now colorful and the kitchen is coming together. But co-founder Nakia Austin said they’ve also been dealt an unfortunate blow.

“I don’t know if I was more frustrated or devastated,” she said. “We knew that we needed a new roof. What we did not know was that the roof was actually leaking.” Austin said they came into an upstairs room recently and found water pouring from the ceiling in three places because of a substantial roof leak.

“We hadn’t been here when it was raining and we hadn’t been in the room where the majority of the leaking was going on,” she said. “We just weren’t aware. But to be here and see the rain falling into the room, it was pretty heartbreaking.”

The repairs are a huge financial hardship for the small non-profit group. The leak has also put them about two months behind on their goal date to open. Neighbors who have been watching the renovations are looking forward to the facility being able to open its doors.

“It is going to be helping women in general, healing of the whole life, the mind, the spirit,” said Cora Neal.

Austin said one of the group’s board members pointed out that the home’s unique journey and the determination involved bringing out it’s potential is a reflection of the path of many of the women they hope will be healed here. “This house when we get it to where it is supposed to be is going to be an amazing representation of transformation,” Austin said. “That is what we want our women to do.”

There’s a fundraiser set for September to help cover the cost of a new roof. You can find out more about the fundraiser and the Healing House here.