Health Department says to get vaccinated now so you’ll have some protection by Labor Day

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State saw 6,267 new COVID-19 cases just this week – as cases are on the rise.

And the Cabell Huntington Health Department says they don’t expect the numbers to get better any time soon.

“I think the dominance of the Delta variant and the complete relaxation of masking has caused us to have an increase of cases,” says Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and Health Officer for the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

Kilkenny says the two main things people could do to protect themselves are get vaccinated and wear a mask. He also says with the holiday season approaching, residents should get the vaccine now so that they can have a bit of protection.

And with Labor Day right around the corner, the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau says there are a few social distance-friendly activities people in the area can enjoy.

“Huntington music and arts festival actually kicks off that weekend, so there are events all week. If live music is your thing, we still have Thursday evenings at Pullman Square. Sunday, at Beech Fork, they’re having an ‘Anything that Floats Day.’ So at noon, if you want to go out, you can take a boat, an air mattress, you can take whatever you want as long as it floats,” says Anna Adkins, the Sales Manager for the Huntington Area and Convention Bureau:

The Visitors Bureau says they strongly encourage outdoor activities on Labor Day weekend. The Health Department advises even those who are fully vaccinated, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

