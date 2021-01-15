Health officials: 31 more COVID-19 deaths in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 1,733 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 73-year-old male from Marion County, a 90-year-old female from Mercer County, an 87-year-old female from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Upshur County, a 92-year-old male from Ohio County, a 72-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 93-year-old female from Wood County, a 94-year-old female from Cabell County, a 78-year-old female from Gilmer County, a 90-year-old female from Wood County, a 47-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year-old female from Wood County, a 72-year-old male from Wood County, a 72-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old female from Lewis County, a 95-year-old female from Ohio County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, a 95-year-old male from Cabell County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Tucker County, a 98-year-old female from Wood County, a 71-year-old male from Logan County, a 93-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 52-year-old male from Marion County, an 80-year-old male from Putnam County, and an 80-year-old female from Putnam County.

WV COVID-19 data as of jan. 15, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The state also reports 1,430 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.17% and a cumulative rate of 5.46%. A total of 106,649 cases have been recorded in West Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. 27,016 of those cases remain active and 77,900 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 717 people in the Mountain State are in the hospital with COVID-19, and 195 of those patients are in the ICU. 102 patients are on ventilators.

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 15, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 117,246 West Virginians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 21,599 people have been fully vaccinated with the second dose. 88.4% of the 132,700 doses the state has received to allocate as first doses have already been administered.

Yellow has made a reappearance on the County Alert System map, with Clay County dropping down from gold. Of the state’s 55 counties, 33 remain red. Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Logan, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Jefferson, Monongalia, Pleasants, Harrison, Taylor and Barbour counties are in the orange. The map lists McDowell, Lewis, Upshur, Tucker and Mineral counties as gold.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases include:

Barbour (1,005), Berkeley (7,839), Boone (1,266), Braxton (666), Brooke (1,719), Cabell (6,319), Calhoun (185), Clay (295), Doddridge (334), Fayette (2,116), Gilmer (514), Grant (910), Greenbrier (1,978), Hampshire (1,209), Hancock (2,265), Hardy (1,048), Harrison (3,862), Jackson (1,442), Jefferson (2,937), Kanawha (10,094), Lewis (705), Lincoln (997), Logan (2,073), Marion (2,714), Marshall (2,492), Mason (1,307), McDowell (1,125), Mercer (3,616), Mineral (2,291), Mingo (1,703), Monongalia (6,311), Monroe (784), Morgan (800), Nicholas (893), Ohio (2,991), Pendleton (430), Pleasants (704), Pocahontas (464), Preston (2,167), Putnam (3,444), Raleigh (3,505), Randolph (1,844), Ritchie (488), Roane (391), Summers (610), Taylor (881), Tucker (409), Tyler (472), Upshur (1,237), Wayne (2,056), Webster (216), Wetzel (868), Wirt (284), Wood (5,993), Wyoming (1,381).

For information on free COVID-19 testing and for additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.