CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the Mountain State due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires impacting the quality of air in the eastern United States.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality issued the advisory in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health for “fine particular matter” as the fires continue to spread smoke throughout parts of Canada and into portions of the United States. Health officials are using AirNow.gov to monitor the air quality index throughout multiple metro areas of the U.S. including in West Virginia.

To see the real-time impact of air quality in your area, visit AirNow.gov here.

The following chart shows the health risks associated with each index value:

Air Quality Index Chart (Photo Courtesy: WV DEP)

According to the EPA, anyone in an area with poor air quality should limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities. The EPA says for those who must go out, an N-95 mask can help them reduce smoke inhalation and other potential health risks caused by the smoke.