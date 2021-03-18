Health officials: More testing in WV counties with COVID-19 increase

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is announcing additional free COVID-19 testing events in Nicholas County and Webster County.

Health officials say the additional events have been planned due to an increase of cases within the counties.

“As the county currently is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, we encourage all residents to take advantage of the free testing events,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Testing is particularly important if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue or body aches or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

The pop-up event in Nicholas County is planned for tomorrow, Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richwood City Hall on 6 White Avenue in Richwood. Health officials say those wanting a test will need to pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com.

Along with the pop-up event, the WV DHHR says Camden Family Health and two Walgreens drive-thru sites offer recurring testing in Nicholas County every week:

Camden Family Health, 415 Main Street, Summersville, WV; Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walgreens, 18116 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV; Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 a.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (pre-register online: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing)

Walgreens, 5870 Webster Road, Summersville, WV; Monday – Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (pre-register online: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing)

In Webster County, pop-up events will be held daily from March 19-23 in the following locations. West Virginians can pre-register for any of the locations at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com.

March 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV

March 20, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV

March 21, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV

March 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Camp Ceasar, 1 Camp Ceasar Lane, Cowen, WV 26206

March 23, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Camp Ceasar, 1 Camp Ceasar Lane, Cowen, WV 26206

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. For daily COVID-19 testing events and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.

Additionally, West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.