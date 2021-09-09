Health officials: More young people need to get vaccinated in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, Wv (WOWK) — Most of the state of West Virginia is red on the daily county alert map, meaning transmission of the virus remains high. In the past day, more than 1,700 new cases were reported. The number of active cases is just short of 23,000. And 10% of the people tested in the past day were positive for COVID-19. The numbers are renewing calls for people age 12 and above, to get vaccinated.

“The vaccination is successful. It limits the symptoms. It keeps you out of the hospital. And it also prevents you from getting it in the first place. We’ve got to get more people vaccinated. That to me is the bottom line,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

While 80% of the oldest in our population are now fully vaccinated, the same cannot be said for young people. Approximately 42% of people between the ages of 12 and 29 have gotten their shots. Cases have spiked in many middle and high schools statewide.

“The one thing we need to be on the same page about is to make it safe for kids to go to school. Parents need to be vaccinated, and vaccine eligible kids clearly need to be vaccinated, too for their own safety, as well as the safety of the people around them,” said Dr. Sherry Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

More than 800 people are now hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19. That is nearing a pandemic record.

Every day there are dozens of testing and vaccination clinics in West Virginia. To find a location near your, check your county health department’s website, or the DHHR website.