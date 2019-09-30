HealthNet named 2019 Program of the Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — Getting patients to the hospital quickly and safely is the goal of one West Virginia based aeromedical service. Now HealthNet is being honored for their successes.

The Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) selected the company to receive the 2019 Program of the Year. The award is sponsored by Airbus and recognizes a national or international emergency medical transport service that has demonstrated a superior level of patient care, leadership, safety consciousness and several other criteria.

“Our team members work tirelessly every day to provide the best care for our patients and their hard work and dedication is now justly being recognized by our industry leaders,” said Clinton Burley, president and CEO of HealthNet Aeromedical Services. “We are grateful to receive this prestigious honor which will drive us to continue to raise the bar for critical care in Central Appalachia.”

Some of the factors which singled out HealthNet for the award included a focus on patient and crew safety and the program’s in-house training and clinical simulator.

“Since 1986, Charleston Area Medical Center has partnered with other tertiary care hospitals in West Virginia to support HealthNet Aeromedical Services and the lifesaving care they provide to our patients,” said David Ramsey, CEO of Charleston Area Medical Center. “Their unwavering dedication to high-quality patient care through the years is commendable and certainly worthy of this honor.”

HealthNet is cooperatively owned and operated by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and WVU Medicine. According to a release, they have safely transported more than 80,000 patients since beginning operations in 1986.

The award will be presented to HealthNet in November at the AAMS Air Medical Transpoert Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.