Hearing Set for Lawsuit over West Virginia Gov's Residency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A hearing has been scheduled for a lawsuit over whether West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice should be required to live in the state's capital of Charleston.

The Intelligencer reports the court on June 5 will hear motions to dismiss or stay the lawsuit by Democratic Del. Isaac Sponaugle.

Sponaugle says Justice should be ordered to live in Charleston because the state constitution requires the governor to "reside at the seat of government." Justice said he lives at his Lewisburg home, not at the governor's mansion.

This is the third time Sponaugle has sued over Justice's residency. It was first thrown out because the state didn't get advance notice of the lawsuit. It was later thrown out on a technicality, with Justice's lawyers arguing the constitution didn't define "reside."

