Hearing to force WV legislative session begins

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing to challenge West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s decision not to call a special legislation begins today, Sept 25 at 8 a.m.

The parties will appear for an oral argument in Kanawha Circuit Court to show cause why the Court should not grant the preliminary relief requested by Alex McLaughlin.

Petitioner Alex McLaughlin is seeking to compel the governor to convene the state’s legislature to pass laws insuring the continuity of governmental operations during the COVID-19 state of emergency Governor Jim Justice declared March 16.

The suit also seeks to stop the state from enforcing the School Re-entry Metrics and Protocols program Justice announced Aug. 14.

McLaughlin says the system unconstitutionally discriminates against students and their parents in the right education and “free schools,” claiming it singles out school buildings for closure under certain circumstances relating to the spread of COVID-19, without the schools’ ability to comply with requirements for masks, social distancing, and basic hygiene protocols that apply to other forms of indoor assembly.

