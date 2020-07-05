Heat wave keeping its grip on the tri-state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’re a fan of the heat that was scene on the 4th of July, then you are going to be a fan of this upcoming forecast!

Our first real heat wave is in the works, as an upper level ridge of high pressure continues to grip its hold on the tri-state! In weather school, we call this an omega block, as we have an area of low pressure over the 4 Corner’s region, as well as off the east coast with a dominate high pressure in between.

This type of pattern makes for generally easy forecasting – hot and mostly dry with just an isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm. That’s going to be the forecast for the next several days!

The heat is real though! The next two weeks look very hot across southern Ohio, eastern Kentucky, and West Virginia. In fact, we could see the next 7 days not reach a high below 90!

With that said, make sure to take some precautions if you plan on being outside! Don’t forget to drink plenty of water! Your local meteorologist Joe Fitzwater always forgets that one – don’t be like him!

Don’t forget to check your vehicles – don’t leave anything unattended that is live in a vehicle this time of year. Take plenty of breaks if you’re going to be out for extended periods of time, check your neighbors, especially if they don’t have AC, and remember the pets too – if it’s a scorcher outside to you, it probably is to them, too!

In addition to the heat, it’s looking generally very dry as well! That’s not a bad setup for folks south and east of Charleston that have seen a lot of rain recently, but across southern Ohio it has been very dry for the last few weeks, so this is not welcome!

With the ground being drier in those areas, that will allow the temperature to rise a degree or two even hotter in that area!

In general, be prepared for plenty of heat and mostly dry conditions! If you do get stuck under a downpour, it’ll be isolated, but a slow-mover! It is indeed a very summer-like pattern around the region! Stay cool!