Hep A case confirmed at elementary school in Raleigh County

A release from the Raleigh County Board of Education announced there was a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in a food service worker at Ghent Elementary School. Now the BOE is working with the health department to prevent any new cases.

Health Inspectors were at the school to talk with employees about the issue. They also reviewed food handling procedures. The Raleigh County BOE is taking the steps needed to clean and sanitize the school.

No cases of Hep A have been reported as a result of exposure while attending or visiting Ghent Elementary.

People who have not been vaccinated against Hep A and who have eaten food at the school between Oct. 21, 2018 and Nov. 9, 2018 are advised to consider getting the vaccine. They should be inoculated no later than two weeks from the potential exposure.

The Hep A vaccine is routinely given to children at 12 months old. Parents are advised to check their children’s vaccination records.

According to the health department, the best way to prevent Hepatitis A is by washing your hands properly. That includes using soap and hot water, not hand sanitizer, after using the restroom and before you handle food.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine and light colored stools. Most people experience symptoms within 28-30 day of being exposed. Those who suspect that they have symptoms should contact their health care provider.