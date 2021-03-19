Herbert Hoover High School sports excited for new facilities

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Clendenin and Elkview were some of the hardest hit areas in the 2016 flood. The area is still recovering as Herbert Hoover High School is being rebuilt.

The school will also have all new sports facilites. Head Football Coach Joey Fields says, “It will benefit all sports, and our school and the student athletes, most importantly.”

Herbert Hoover High School coaches had to salvage what they could after the 2016 floods.

But head wrestling coach Richard Harper says it has made his athletes stronger. “They understand what it’s like to do without.. they don’t even realize that they are doing without, and we just keep fighting to have nice things.”

Fields says in a best case scenario, the new facilities will be ready by August 2022. He adds the students have been through a lot and they deserve some normalcy.

“Not only is this a school for the kids that walk in those hallways, but that’s the school for this community who has been through a lot. And I’ve said it over and over about the type of people that are here, they are second to none.”

For now they will continue to work in their current facilites, for hopefully one last season.

