CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As part of a $141 million settlement with all 50 states and D.C., West Virginians can expect to see more than $700,000 in refunds.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Friday that West Virginia will get a total of $728,699.97 from the TurboTax settlement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

AG Morrisey said people eligible for the refund check are people who paid to file their taxes through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file through the IRS Free File Program.

If you are eligible, Morrisey said you will get an email from Rust Consulting, the settlement fund administrator, and will get the check in the mail without filing a claim. He said people should expect to see $29 to $30 in refunds.

For more information on the settlement and who is eligible, click here.