CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Whether you were rocking a mullet, neon colors or high-waisted jeans, or listening to Iron Maiden, Duran Duran or Hall & Oates, nobody could break your stride in this decade.

According to a study by Boohoo, West Virginia’s favorite fashion decade is the 1980s.

West Virginians’ favorite fashion decades are the 1980s, the 1990s and the 1970s.

The 1980s is the most popular decade across the country with 36 out of 50 states searching for that decade’s fashion. Boohoo attributes this in part to Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

The study says the 1950s and the 1960s are the least popular fashion decade in the U.S.

Boohoo says they used Google search data to create the list.