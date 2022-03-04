CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 11 Governor’s Arts Awards and ten Legislative Leadership Awards in the Arts were presented at the Governor’s Arts Awards on Tuesday, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
The Governor’s Arts Awards is an awards ceremony that takes place every two years to “celebrate the state’s creative spirit and the amazing talents of the people and groups that produce art.”
The awards also recognize people who support artists and art organizations.
Governor’s Arts Awards recipients include:
Lifetime Achievement
- Tim James, Director of Bands, Cabell Midland High School
- Barboursville, Cabell County
Artist of the Year
- Jenn Lockwood
- Capon Bridge, Hampshire County
Arts Organization of the Year
- ART26201
- Buckhannon, Upshur County
Arts in Education (Individual)
- Jim Allder
- Caldwell, Greenbrier County
Arts in Education (Organization)
- Farms Work Wonders
- Wardensville, Hardy County
Folk Arts Award (Individual)
- Adam Booth
- Shepherdstown, Jefferson County
Folk Arts Award (Organization)
- Augusta Heritage Center
- Elkins, Randolph County
Resiliency in the Arts Award (Individual)
- Key to Adam, Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams
- Buckhannon, Upshur County
Resiliency in the Arts Award (Organization)
- Wheeling Symphony Orchestra
- Wheeling, Ohio County
Susan S. Landis Distinguished Service to the Arts (Individual)
- John Elliott
- Charleston, Kanawha County
Susan S. Landis Distinguished Service to the Arts (Organization)
- Coalfield Development Corporation
- Huntington, Cabell County
The Legislative Leadership Awards recipients include:
Arts in Education
- Senator Rollan Roberts
- Delegate Caleb Hanna
Community Arts
- Senator Richard Lindsay
- Delegate Jason Barrett
Cultural Facilities
- Senator Mike Maroney
- Delegate Amy Summers
Folk Arts
- Senator Rupie Phillips
- Delegate Charlie Reynolds
Lifetime Achievement
- Senator Charles S. Trump IV
- Delegate Brent Boggs
The 6 p.m. ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, included performances from Barbara Nissman on piano, The Mountain Stage Band, Delegate Caleb Hana, Cathey Sawyer, the Cabell Midland Jazz Knights, directed by Tim James and Key to Adam with Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams.