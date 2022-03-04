CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 11 Governor’s Arts Awards and ten Legislative Leadership Awards in the Arts were presented at the Governor’s Arts Awards on Tuesday, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

The Governor’s Arts Awards is an awards ceremony that takes place every two years to “celebrate the state’s creative spirit and the amazing talents of the people and groups that produce art.”

The awards also recognize people who support artists and art organizations.

Governor’s Arts Awards recipients include:

Lifetime Achievement

Tim James, Director of Bands, Cabell Midland High School

Barboursville, Cabell County

Artist of the Year

Jenn Lockwood

Capon Bridge, Hampshire County

Arts Organization of the Year

ART26201

Buckhannon, Upshur County

Arts in Education (Individual)

Jim Allder

Caldwell, Greenbrier County

Arts in Education (Organization)

Farms Work Wonders

Wardensville, Hardy County

Folk Arts Award (Individual)

Adam Booth

Shepherdstown, Jefferson County

Folk Arts Award (Organization)

Augusta Heritage Center

Elkins, Randolph County

Resiliency in the Arts Award (Individual)

Key to Adam, Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams

Buckhannon, Upshur County

Resiliency in the Arts Award (Organization)

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Wheeling, Ohio County

Susan S. Landis Distinguished Service to the Arts (Individual)

John Elliott

Charleston, Kanawha County

Susan S. Landis Distinguished Service to the Arts (Organization)

Coalfield Development Corporation

Huntington, Cabell County

The Legislative Leadership Awards recipients include:

Arts in Education

Senator Rollan Roberts

Delegate Caleb Hanna

Community Arts

Senator Richard Lindsay

Delegate Jason Barrett

Cultural Facilities

Senator Mike Maroney

Delegate Amy Summers

Folk Arts

Senator Rupie Phillips

Delegate Charlie Reynolds

Lifetime Achievement

Senator Charles S. Trump IV

Delegate Brent Boggs

The 6 p.m. ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, included performances from Barbara Nissman on piano, The Mountain Stage Band, Delegate Caleb Hana, Cathey Sawyer, the Cabell Midland Jazz Knights, directed by Tim James and Key to Adam with Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams.