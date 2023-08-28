CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If your home or property was damaged in Monday morning’s flash flooding, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division is asking you to notify them.

To do so, they say use this link or download this PDF to fill out the survey.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The WV EMD says this is the get information on how the severe weather has impacted local communities. They say this is not for financial assistance, but if that becomes available, you will be notified through the contact information you give in the survey.

They are also reminding people to only submit one survey per household.

Anyone who sees damage to public property and infrastructure should report that to your county EMA.