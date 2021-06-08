Here’s how West Virginians can apply for FEMA assistance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Residents of Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties who experienced damage from the flooding that occurred in West Virginia between February 27 and March 4 of 2021 should apply for FEMA assistance by July 19, 2021.

This assistance can help you and your family take care of necessary expenses that cannot be met through insurance or other assistance programs.

Housing Assistance may provide financial or direct assistance, including:

Rental Assistance: Financial assistance to rent temporary housing while disaster-caused repairs are made to your primary residence, or while transitioning to permanent housing.

Financial assistance to rent temporary housing while disaster-caused repairs are made to your primary residence, or while transitioning to permanent housing. Lodging Expense Reimbursement: Financial assistance reimbursement for short-term lodging expenses.

Financial assistance reimbursement for short-term lodging expenses. Home Repair: Financial assistance for homeowners to repair uninsured home damage caused by the disaster. The assistance is intended to repair the home to a safe, sanitary and functioning living condition.

There are three ways to apply for Disaster Aid:

Call 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By downloading the FEMA app

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4605.