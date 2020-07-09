Here’s how you can get one of 10,000 free masks in the tri-state

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The COVID-19 pandemic has not let up, and national data showcases are rising sharply in West Virginia.

But, local entities are doing what they can to combat this resurgence.

After a mandatory mask order from Gov. Jim Justice, there’s a need in the community for more of them.

“The virus is getting worse, it’s not getting better. And with the governor’s edict yesterday that everybody has to wear a mask, or should wear a mask I guess, it’s perfect timing to help meet that need.” Donald Van Horn, President of United Way of the River Cities

The United Way of the River Cities purchased 10,000 masks thanks to a donation from the American Electric Power Foundation.

“The grant was given to the United Way, it was an $18,000 grant to use for PPE during the time of this pandemic, mostly for the masks.” Ryan Lake, American Electric Power Foundation

And the United Way of the River Cities is giving them out to those most at risk.

“We have so many vulnerable people in our community, and that goes from senior citizens to the homeless, to people who are just in great need.” Donald Van Horn, President of United Way of the River Cities

Of the nearly 10,000 masks, 2,000 are disposable and 7,500 are cloth. The disposable masks are being given to centers that serve the homeless and to centers that serve senior citizens.

United Way of the River Cities serves five counties in the region, many of which are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

They have $3,000 left of the grant saved if the need grows and the community needs more masks.

“Many folks don’t have access to them. They don’t have the money to buy them, they’re not even sure where to buy them. So, we are making them available at a time that there’s a heightened awareness of how important it is to use them.” Carol H. Bailey, Executive Director, United Way of the River Cities

Providing safety and hope in a time when we all need it just a little more.

Cloth masks will be distributed to library branches across the counties served by the United Way of the River Cities.

Here’s what you need to know

Cabell County, West Virginia:

Milton Public Library: 304-743-6711

Salt Rock Public Library: 304-733-2186

West Huntington Public Library: 304-528-5697

Barboursville Public Library: 304-736-4621

Cabell County Public Library: 304-528-5700

Cox Landing Public Library: 304-733-3022

Gallaher Public Library: 304-528-5696

Guyandotte Public Library: 304-528-5698

Mason County, West Virginia

Mason City Public Library: 304-773-5580

Mason County Public Library: 304-675-0894

New Haven Public Library: 304-882-3252

Lincoln County, West Virginia

Alum Creek Public Library: 304-756-9211

Guyan River Public Library: 304-824-4640

Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library: 304-824-5481

Wayne County, West Virginia

Wayne County Public Library: 304-453-2462

Wayne Public Library: 304-272-3756

Fort Gay Public Library: 304-648-5338

Lawrence County, Ohio

The Ironton Library: 740-532-1124

Chesapeake Library: 740-867-3390

Proctorville Library: 740-886-6697

Southern Branch: 740-377-2288

Be sure to call ahead to make sure you know your library’s hours and policies.

