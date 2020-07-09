Coronavirus Updates
Good News with 13

Here’s how you can get one of 10,000 free masks in the tri-state

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) The COVID-19 pandemic has not let up, and national data showcases are rising sharply in West Virginia. 

But, local entities are doing what they can to combat this resurgence.

After a mandatory mask order from Gov. Jim Justice, there’s a need in the community for more of them.

“The virus is getting worse, it’s not getting better. And with the governor’s edict yesterday that everybody has to wear a mask, or should wear a mask I guess, it’s perfect timing to help meet that need.”

Donald Van Horn, President of United Way of the River Cities

The United Way of the River Cities purchased 10,000 masks thanks to a donation from the American Electric Power Foundation.

“The grant was given to the United Way, it was an $18,000 grant to use for PPE during the time of this pandemic, mostly for the masks.”

Ryan Lake, American Electric Power Foundation

And the United Way of the River Cities is giving them out to those most at risk. 

“We have so many vulnerable people in our community, and that goes from senior citizens to the homeless, to people who are just in great need.”

Donald Van Horn, President of United Way of the River Cities

Of the nearly 10,000 masks, 2,000 are disposable and 7,500 are cloth. The disposable masks are being given to centers that serve the homeless and to centers that serve senior citizens. 

United Way of the River Cities serves five counties in the region, many of which are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. 

They have $3,000 left of the grant saved if the need grows and the community needs more masks. 

“Many folks don’t have access to them. They don’t have the money to buy them, they’re not even sure where to buy them. So, we are making them available at a time that there’s a heightened awareness of how important it is to use them.” 

Carol H. Bailey, Executive Director, United Way of the River Cities

Providing safety and hope in a time when we all need it just a little more. 

Cloth masks will be distributed to library branches across the counties served by the United Way of the River Cities.

Here’s what you need to know

Cabell County, West Virginia: 

  • Milton Public Library: 304-743-6711
  • Salt Rock Public Library: 304-733-2186
  • West Huntington Public Library: 304-528-5697
  • Barboursville Public Library: 304-736-4621
  • Cabell County Public Library: 304-528-5700
  • Cox Landing Public Library: 304-733-3022
  • Gallaher Public Library: 304-528-5696
  • Guyandotte Public Library: 304-528-5698

Mason County, West Virginia

  • Mason City Public Library: 304-773-5580
  • Mason County Public Library: 304-675-0894
  • New Haven Public Library: 304-882-3252

Lincoln County, West Virginia

  • Alum Creek Public Library: 304-756-9211
  • Guyan River Public Library: 304-824-4640
  • Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library: 304-824-5481

Wayne County, West Virginia

  • Wayne County Public Library: 304-453-2462
  • Wayne Public Library: 304-272-3756
  • Fort Gay Public Library: 304-648-5338

Lawrence County, Ohio

  • The Ironton Library: 740-532-1124
  • Chesapeake Library: 740-867-3390
  • Proctorville Library: 740-886-6697
  • Southern Branch: 740-377-2288

Be sure to call ahead to make sure you know your library’s hours and policies. 

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS