Here’s what’s new at Heritage Farms Museum and Village this summer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Heritage Farms Museum and Village is kicking off their summer hours with a ton of new fun.

They have something for everyone this year with ziplining, furry friends, museums and a brand new rope course challenge.



Each activity around the farm provides a unique walk through Appalcahians’ past history.

“We think it’s important that you experience the past so that you can appreciate all that we have today,” said the owner of Heritage Farms Museum and Village, Audy Perry. “Hopefully that will inspire people to dream of a better future.”

Heritage Farms Museum and Village is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

