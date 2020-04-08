‘Hero Grants’ to be awarded to Kanawha County volunteer firefighters

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission will be issuing emergency checks to 27 volunteer fire departments in Kanawha County for support and assistance with emergency supplies.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the $3,000 checks could be used to purchase emergency supplies including COVID-19 supplies and helping the department purchase needs for the members during this unprecedented crisis.

“During this pandemic, times have been extremely hard for our Volunteer Fire Departments as they continue to handle their normal call volume, as well as respond to COVID related calls,” Commissioner Ben Salango says. “I think it is necessary that we help provide these First Responders with the resources they need to ensure their departments remain fully operational.”

Commission President Kent Carper added, “Heroes all.”

