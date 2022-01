Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a rally at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, 14th October 1963. (Photo by Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this day, people across our country are pausing to honor a man who changed the course of history.

In a virtual ceremony held today, Martin Luther King, Jr. was honored with the annual ecumenical service put on by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA).

The ceremony featured the Martin Luther King, Jr. Men’s Choir and several keynote speakers.

The speakers discussed how to apply King’s message in today’s world.