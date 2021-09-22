Hidden History Weekend begins Friday in West Virginia

A stone terrace serves as an overlook of the New River Gorge Bridge for home owners at the New River Gorge Preserve, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2007 in Fayetteville, W.Va. When it comes to variety, value and unique attractions, developers say West Virginia has a lot to offer second-home buyers. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner)

GLEN JEAN, WV (AP) — Hidden history will be explored this weekend at free programs in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the West Virginia State Parks of Babcock and Pipestem Resort.

Offerings include auto tours and self-guided walking tours throughout the National Coal Heritage Area, online videos about the region’s history and a hidden history photo challenge.

The National Park Service says due to COVID-19, there will be only a few guided historic site tours.

The number of participants will be limited and reservations are needed for most programs. The event begins Friday.