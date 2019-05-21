High School Choir Wins W.Va. First Lady's Song Contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A show choir from Ravenswood High School has won a contest sponsored by West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice.
Justice says in a news release that the Rave Revue show choir won the grand prize in the competition that involved performing a song about West Virginia.
The group won for its rendition of "My Home Among The Hills" and will receive $500.
The show choir will be invited to perform at the Culture Center in Charleston on June 20, which is West Virginia's birthday.
