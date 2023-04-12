CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) is kicking off a new campaign this week. It’s why you may have seen handprints all around the Capitol Market.

The #High5Drive campaign was launched as part of National Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month to raise awareness and funds for the Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) in West Virginia. WVCAN says there are 21 CACs across the Mountain State.

According to WVCAN, the centers work to provide safe, friendly facilities where child protection and child treatment professionals work together with criminal justice professionals to investigate allegations of abuse, hold offenders accountable and help survivors of child abuse heal.

For the #High5Drive campaign, WVCAN is asking individuals and businesses to give “High 5” and donate $5 for each child served at CACs in West Virginia last year. The Network says in fiscal year 2022, a total of 4,703 kids came through the doors of a CAC following allegations of physical abuse, sexual abuse or neglect.

“The type of work that they do, we hope no child will ever need it, but we’re extremely thankful that they are there as a resource in the community, and this is a way to help support the work that they do. Not only in Charleston, but in the state of West Virginia,” said Capitol Market Executive Director Evan Osbourne.

In Charleston, Capitol Market is an official site partner for the campaign, displaying handprints to represent the West Virginia children CACs served last year. Community members can visit the market to make a donation, get their own #High5Drive handprint and share a message of encouragement to children in need of the CACs services.