The 50 highest-paying jobs in Charleston

(STACKER)—Whether you’re just starting out on your career path or looking to make a change of profession, it’s important to understand the options and expected compensation local to your area.

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Charleston, WV, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Charleston, the annual mean wage is $45,670 or 14.6% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $260,270. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $69,060

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,670

– Employment: 120,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($90,480)

— Fresno, CA ($89,820)

— Redding, CA ($88,850)

#49. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $69,590

– #360 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#48. Computer systems analysts

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $69,890

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

#47. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $70,300

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,250

– Employment: 28,350

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($105,010)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,600)

#46. Architects, except landscape and naval

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $70,970

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,560

– Employment: 105,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($123,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)

— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)

#45. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $71,570

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,230

– Employment: 14,380

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,580)

#44. Petroleum engineers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $71,580

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,780

– Employment: 32,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)

#43. Insurance sales agents

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $71,950

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,780

– Employment: 410,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,960)

— New Bedford, MA ($103,050)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($97,130)

#42. Chemists

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $72,440

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 83,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($127,750)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)

#41. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $72,500

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– Employment: 111,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($116,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,670)

#40. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $73,430

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,280

– Employment: 22,650

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,050)

— Modesto, CA ($109,570)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,100)

#39. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $77,290

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#38. Environmental engineers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $77,420

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,220

– Employment: 53,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)

#37. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $80,350

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#36. Information security analysts

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $81,680

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#35. Civil engineers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $85,870

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

#34. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $86,280

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,090

– Employment: 437,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)

— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)

#33. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $87,920

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

#32. Electrical engineers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $88,700

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#31. Detectives and criminal investigators

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $89,850

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,030

– Employment: 105,620

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)

— Anchorage, AK ($122,370)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)

#30. Construction managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $90,000

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#29. General and operations managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $90,730

– #313 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#28. Personal financial advisors

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $90,990

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#27. Mechanical engineers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

#26. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $93,770

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,950

– Employment: 121,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

#25. Sales engineers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $94,230

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#24. Industrial engineers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $96,290

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

#23. Computer network architects

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $97,240

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#22. Lawyers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $97,450

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#21. Physical therapists

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $100,190

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

#20. Human resources managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $101,760

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#19. Financial managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $102,900

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#18. Physician assistants

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $103,750

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#17. Education administrators, postsecondary

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $108,600

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#16. Veterinarians

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $110,300

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $110,950

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

#14. Nurse practitioners

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $111,720

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#13. Chemical engineers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $113,470

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

— Midland, TX ($152,170)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

#12. Pharmacists

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $116,760

– #322 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#11. Computer and information systems managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $118,130

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#10. Sales managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $119,720

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#9. Dentists, general

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $120,060

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#8. Marketing managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $124,780

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#7. Industrial production managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $126,780

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#6. Medical and health services managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $130,640

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#5. Optometrists

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $131,550

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#4. Architectural and engineering managers

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $138,590

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#3. Chief executives

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $149,850

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#2. Nurse anesthetists

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $211,960

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Charleston, WV

– Annual mean salary: $260,270

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $252,040

– Employment: 36,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)