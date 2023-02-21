CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Here is a list of the highest-rated beers made in the Mountain State.

Beers were placed into eight categories: IPA, Lager, Porter, Stout, Sour, Pilsner, Wheat Beer and Saison.

Beers were ranked by their rating on Untappd.

Overall

1. To the Gills

Brewery : Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style : Stout – Imperial / Double Pastry

: Stout – Imperial / Double Pastry ABV : 11.5%

: 11.5% Rating: 4.32/5

2. Struggle Street (Bourbon Barrel Aged)

Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style: Stout – Imperial / Double

Stout – Imperial / Double ABV: 9.2%

9.2% Rating: 4.22/5

3. Brawndo: Fruit Punch

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Sour – Other

Sour – Other ABV: 4.4%

4.4% Rating: 4.2/5

4. Mr. Goofy Coconuts

Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)

Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County) Style: Sour – Fruited

Sour – Fruited ABV: 5.2%

5.2% Rating: 4.16/5

5. Mrs. Fluffly Peaches

Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)

Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County) Style: Sour – Fruited

Sour – Fruited ABV: 5%

5% Rating: 4.11/5

IPAs

1. Chasing Daylight

Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)

Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County) Style: IPA – American

IPA – American ABV: 6%

6% Rating: 4.04/5

2. Standing on a Corner in Winslow

Brewery: Dobra Zupas – Beckley (Raleigh County)

Dobra Zupas – Beckley (Raleigh County) Style: IPA – American

IPA – American ABV: 6.8%

6.8% Rating: 4.03/5

3. Holy Citra Double IPA

Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)

Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County) Style: IPA – Imperial / Double

IPA – Imperial / Double ABV: 8.2%

8.2% Rating: 4.01/5

4. Hazy Day Maker

Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)

Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County) Style: IPA – New England / Hazy

IPA – New England / Hazy ABV: 6.8%

6.8% Rating: 3.98/5

4. Yard Sale

Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style: IPA – New England / Hazy

IPA – New England / Hazy ABV: 6%

6% Rating: 3.98/5

4. Whole Lotta Cashmere

Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style: IPA – Imperial / Double

IPA – Imperial / Double ABV: 8.7%

8.7% Rating: 3.98/5

5. Sassy Mojo

Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)

Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County) Style: IPA – Imperial / Double

IPA – Imperial / Double ABV: 8%

8% Rating: 3.96/5

5. Six Legged Frog

Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)

Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County) Style: IPA – American

IPA – American ABV: 6.5%

6.5% Rating: 3.96/5

5. Thespian Espionage

Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style: IPA – American

IPA – American ABV: 7%

7% Rating: 3.96/5

Lager

1. What Dat Malt Do?

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Lager – Munich Dunkel

Lager – Munich Dunkel ABV: 4.9%

4.9% Rating: 4/5

2. Mar-A-Lager

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Lager – American

Lager – American ABV: 5.3%

5.3% Rating: 3.92/5

3. Off Minor

Brewery: Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County)

Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County) Style: Lager – Dark

Lager – Dark ABV: 5%

5% Rating: 3.85/5

4. Appalachian Bandido

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Lager – Mexican

Lager – Mexican ABV: 4.9%

4.9% Rating: 3.81/5

5. Argonaut

Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)

Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County) Style: Lager – Helles

Lager – Helles ABV: 5.5%

5.5% Rating: 3.76/5

Porter

1. Bourbon Barrel Porter

Brewery: Big Timber Brewing – Elkins (Randolph County)

Big Timber Brewing – Elkins (Randolph County) Style: Porter – Other

Porter – Other ABV: 11.5%

11.5% Rating: 4.02/5

2. Chuck’s P-51 Porter

Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)

Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County) Style: Porter – American

Porter – American ABV: 7.4%

7.4% Rating: 3.98/5

3. Fireside

Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)

Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County) Style: Porter – Coffee

Porter – Coffee ABV: 6.6%

6.6% Rating: 3.94/5

4. Jethro

Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style: Porter – Baltic

Porter – Baltic ABV: 7.3%

7.3% Rating: 3.93/5

5. Rough Cut Porter

Brewery: Screech Owl Brewing – Cuzzart (Preston County)

Screech Owl Brewing – Cuzzart (Preston County) Style: Porter – American

Porter – American ABV: 5.7%

5.7% Rating: 3.86/5

Stout

1. To the Gills

Brewery : Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style : Stout – Imperial / Double Pastry

: Stout – Imperial / Double Pastry ABV : 11.5%

: 11.5% Rating: 4.32/5

2. Struggle Street (Bourbon Barrel Aged)

Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style: Stout – Imperial / Double

Stout – Imperial / Double ABV: 9.2%

9.2% Rating: 4.22/5

3. Over the Tip Top Breakfast Stout

Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)

Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County) Style: Stout – Imperial / Double

Stout – Imperial / Double ABV: 8%

8% Rating: 4.09/5

4. Dirty Beard w/ Chocolate & Coffee

Brewery: Abolitionist Ale Works – Charles Town (Jefferson County)

Abolitionist Ale Works – Charles Town (Jefferson County) Style: Stout – Imperial / Double

Stout – Imperial / Double ABV: 10%

10% Rating: 4.08/5

5. Dirty Beard Triple Chocolate

Brewery: Abolitionist Ale Works – Charles Town (Jefferson County)

Abolitionist Ale Works – Charles Town (Jefferson County) Style: Stout – Imperial / Double

Stout – Imperial / Double ABV: 9%

9% Rating: 4.06/5

Sour

1. Brawndo: Fruit Punch

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Sour – Other

Sour – Other ABV: 4.4%

4.4% Rating: 4.2/5

2. Mr. Goofy Coconuts

Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)

Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County) Style: Sour – Fruited

Sour – Fruited ABV: 5.2%

5.2% Rating: 4.16/5

3. Mrs. Fluffly Peaches

Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)

Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County) Style: Sour – Fruited

Sour – Fruited ABV: 5%

5% Rating: 4.11/5

4. Lord of the Bling

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Sour – Other

Sour – Other ABV: 4.8%

4.8% Rating: 4.08/5

5. Constant Comments

Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)

Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County) Style: Sour – Fruited

Sour – Fruited ABV: 5.2%

5.2% Rating: 4.06/5

Pilsner

1. 1788 Pils

Brewery: Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County)

Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County) Style: Pilsner – Czech

Pilsner – Czech ABV: 5.5%

5.5% Rating: 4/5

2. 1788: Coffee

Brewery: Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County)

Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County) Style: Pilsner – Czech

Pilsner – Czech ABV: 5.5%

5.5% Rating: 3.81/5

3. The Mountaineer

Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)

Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County) Style: Pilsner – Other

Pilsner – Other ABV: 5.3%

5.3% Rating: 3.72/5

4. Bored Bohemian Red

Brewery: Big Draft Brewing – White Sulphur Springs (Greenbrier County)

Big Draft Brewing – White Sulphur Springs (Greenbrier County) Style: Pilsner – Other

Pilsner – Other ABV: 5.2%

5.2% Rating: 3.68/5

5. Lamplight

Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)

Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County) Style: Pilsner – Czech

Pilsner – Czech ABV: 6.1%

6.1% Rating: 3.63/5

Wheat Beer

1. Razwell Wheat

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Wheat Beer – American Pale Wheat

Wheat Beer – American Pale Wheat ABV: 4.8%

4.8% Rating: 3.89/5

2. Wheat for What?

Brewery: Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County)

Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County) Style: Wheat Beer – Other

Wheat Beer – Other ABV: 5.5%

5.5% Rating: 3.88/5

2. Pomegranate Berliner Weisse

Brewery: Old Spruce Brewing – Snowshoe (Pocahontas County)

Old Spruce Brewing – Snowshoe (Pocahontas County) Style: Berliner Weisse

Berliner Weisse ABV: 4%

4% Rating: 3.88/5

3. Summers Street Wheat

Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)

Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County) Style: Wheat Beer – Hefeweizen

Wheat Beer – Hefeweizen ABV: 5%

5% Rating: 3.84/5

4. Blood Orange Wheat

Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)

Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County) Style: Wheat Beer – Other

Wheat Beer – Other ABV: 5%

5% Rating: 3.83/5

5. Wolf Creek Wheatwine

Brewery: Bridge Brew Works – Fayetteville (Fayette County)

Bridge Brew Works – Fayetteville (Fayette County) Style: Wheat Beer – Wheat Wine

Wheat Beer – Wheat Wine ABV: 9.6%

9.6% Rating: 3.75/5

5. Happy Hunty Hefe

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Wheat Beer – Hefeweizen

Wheat Beer – Hefeweizen ABV: 5%

5% Rating: 3.75/5

Saison

1. French Creek Freddie

Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)

Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County) Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison

Farmhouse Ale – Saison ABV: 5.1%

5.1% Rating: 4.04/5

2. Take Me Home

Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison

Farmhouse Ale – Saison ABV: 5.1%

5.1% Rating: 3.81/5

3. Fortune Teller

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison

Farmhouse Ale – Saison ABV: 8%

8% Rating: 3.8/5

4. Sauvin Saison

Brewery: Big Draft Brewing – White Sulphur Springs (Greenbrier County)

Big Draft Brewing – White Sulphur Springs (Greenbrier County) Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison

Farmhouse Ale – Saison ABV: 5%

5% Rating: 3.64/5

5. Été