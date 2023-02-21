CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Here is a list of the highest-rated beers made in the Mountain State.
Beers were placed into eight categories: IPA, Lager, Porter, Stout, Sour, Pilsner, Wheat Beer and Saison.
Beers were ranked by their rating on Untappd.
Overall
1. To the Gills
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: Stout – Imperial / Double Pastry
- ABV: 11.5%
- Rating: 4.32/5
2. Struggle Street (Bourbon Barrel Aged)
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 9.2%
- Rating: 4.22/5
3. Brawndo: Fruit Punch
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Sour – Other
- ABV: 4.4%
- Rating: 4.2/5
4. Mr. Goofy Coconuts
- Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
- Style: Sour – Fruited
- ABV: 5.2%
- Rating: 4.16/5
5. Mrs. Fluffly Peaches
- Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
- Style: Sour – Fruited
- ABV: 5%
- Rating: 4.11/5
IPAs
1. Chasing Daylight
- Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
- Style: IPA – American
- ABV: 6%
- Rating: 4.04/5
2. Standing on a Corner in Winslow
- Brewery: Dobra Zupas – Beckley (Raleigh County)
- Style: IPA – American
- ABV: 6.8%
- Rating: 4.03/5
3. Holy Citra Double IPA
- Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
- Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 8.2%
- Rating: 4.01/5
4. Hazy Day Maker
- Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
- Style: IPA – New England / Hazy
- ABV: 6.8%
- Rating: 3.98/5
4. Yard Sale
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: IPA – New England / Hazy
- ABV: 6%
- Rating: 3.98/5
4. Whole Lotta Cashmere
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 8.7%
- Rating: 3.98/5
5. Sassy Mojo
- Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
- Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 8%
- Rating: 3.96/5
5. Six Legged Frog
- Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
- Style: IPA – American
- ABV: 6.5%
- Rating: 3.96/5
5. Thespian Espionage
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: IPA – American
- ABV: 7%
- Rating: 3.96/5
Lager
1. What Dat Malt Do?
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Lager – Munich Dunkel
- ABV: 4.9%
- Rating: 4/5
2. Mar-A-Lager
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Lager – American
- ABV: 5.3%
- Rating: 3.92/5
3. Off Minor
- Brewery: Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County)
- Style: Lager – Dark
- ABV: 5%
- Rating: 3.85/5
4. Appalachian Bandido
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Lager – Mexican
- ABV: 4.9%
- Rating: 3.81/5
5. Argonaut
- Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
- Style: Lager – Helles
- ABV: 5.5%
- Rating: 3.76/5
Porter
1. Bourbon Barrel Porter
- Brewery: Big Timber Brewing – Elkins (Randolph County)
- Style: Porter – Other
- ABV: 11.5%
- Rating: 4.02/5
2. Chuck’s P-51 Porter
- Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)
- Style: Porter – American
- ABV: 7.4%
- Rating: 3.98/5
3. Fireside
- Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
- Style: Porter – Coffee
- ABV: 6.6%
- Rating: 3.94/5
4. Jethro
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: Porter – Baltic
- ABV: 7.3%
- Rating: 3.93/5
5. Rough Cut Porter
- Brewery: Screech Owl Brewing – Cuzzart (Preston County)
- Style: Porter – American
- ABV: 5.7%
- Rating: 3.86/5
Stout
1. To the Gills
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: Stout – Imperial / Double Pastry
- ABV: 11.5%
- Rating: 4.32/5
2. Struggle Street (Bourbon Barrel Aged)
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 9.2%
- Rating: 4.22/5
3. Over the Tip Top Breakfast Stout
- Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
- Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 8%
- Rating: 4.09/5
4. Dirty Beard w/ Chocolate & Coffee
- Brewery: Abolitionist Ale Works – Charles Town (Jefferson County)
- Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 10%
- Rating: 4.08/5
5. Dirty Beard Triple Chocolate
- Brewery: Abolitionist Ale Works – Charles Town (Jefferson County)
- Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 9%
- Rating: 4.06/5
Sour
1. Brawndo: Fruit Punch
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Sour – Other
- ABV: 4.4%
- Rating: 4.2/5
2. Mr. Goofy Coconuts
- Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
- Style: Sour – Fruited
- ABV: 5.2%
- Rating: 4.16/5
3. Mrs. Fluffly Peaches
- Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
- Style: Sour – Fruited
- ABV: 5%
- Rating: 4.11/5
4. Lord of the Bling
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Sour – Other
- ABV: 4.8%
- Rating: 4.08/5
5. Constant Comments
- Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
- Style: Sour – Fruited
- ABV: 5.2%
- Rating: 4.06/5
Pilsner
1. 1788 Pils
- Brewery: Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County)
- Style: Pilsner – Czech
- ABV: 5.5%
- Rating: 4/5
2. 1788: Coffee
- Brewery: Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County)
- Style: Pilsner – Czech
- ABV: 5.5%
- Rating: 3.81/5
3. The Mountaineer
- Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
- Style: Pilsner – Other
- ABV: 5.3%
- Rating: 3.72/5
4. Bored Bohemian Red
- Brewery: Big Draft Brewing – White Sulphur Springs (Greenbrier County)
- Style: Pilsner – Other
- ABV: 5.2%
- Rating: 3.68/5
5. Lamplight
- Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
- Style: Pilsner – Czech
- ABV: 6.1%
- Rating: 3.63/5
Wheat Beer
1. Razwell Wheat
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Wheat Beer – American Pale Wheat
- ABV: 4.8%
- Rating: 3.89/5
2. Wheat for What?
- Brewery: Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County)
- Style: Wheat Beer – Other
- ABV: 5.5%
- Rating: 3.88/5
2. Pomegranate Berliner Weisse
- Brewery: Old Spruce Brewing – Snowshoe (Pocahontas County)
- Style: Berliner Weisse
- ABV: 4%
- Rating: 3.88/5
3. Summers Street Wheat
- Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)
- Style: Wheat Beer – Hefeweizen
- ABV: 5%
- Rating: 3.84/5
4. Blood Orange Wheat
- Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)
- Style: Wheat Beer – Other
- ABV: 5%
- Rating: 3.83/5
5. Wolf Creek Wheatwine
- Brewery: Bridge Brew Works – Fayetteville (Fayette County)
- Style: Wheat Beer – Wheat Wine
- ABV: 9.6%
- Rating: 3.75/5
5. Happy Hunty Hefe
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Wheat Beer – Hefeweizen
- ABV: 5%
- Rating: 3.75/5
Saison
1. French Creek Freddie
- Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)
- Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
- ABV: 5.1%
- Rating: 4.04/5
2. Take Me Home
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
- ABV: 5.1%
- Rating: 3.81/5
3. Fortune Teller
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
- ABV: 8%
- Rating: 3.8/5
4. Sauvin Saison
- Brewery: Big Draft Brewing – White Sulphur Springs (Greenbrier County)
- Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
- ABV: 5%
- Rating: 3.64/5
5. Été
- Brewery: Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County)
- Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
- ABV: 6.3%
- Rating: 3.63/5