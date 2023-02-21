CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Here is a list of the highest-rated beers made in the Mountain State.

Beers were placed into eight categories: IPA, Lager, Porter, Stout, Sour, Pilsner, Wheat Beer and Saison.

Beers were ranked by their rating on Untappd.

Overall

1. To the Gills

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: Stout – Imperial / Double Pastry
  • ABV: 11.5%
  • Rating: 4.32/5

2. Struggle Street (Bourbon Barrel Aged)

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 9.2%
  • Rating: 4.22/5

3. Brawndo: Fruit Punch

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Sour – Other
  • ABV: 4.4%
  • Rating: 4.2/5

4. Mr. Goofy Coconuts

  • Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
  • Style: Sour – Fruited
  • ABV: 5.2%
  • Rating: 4.16/5

5. Mrs. Fluffly Peaches

  • Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
  • Style: Sour – Fruited
  • ABV: 5%
  • Rating: 4.11/5

IPAs

1. Chasing Daylight

  • Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
  • Style: IPA – American
  • ABV: 6%
  • Rating: 4.04/5

2. Standing on a Corner in Winslow

  • Brewery: Dobra Zupas – Beckley (Raleigh County)
  • Style: IPA – American
  • ABV: 6.8%
  • Rating: 4.03/5

3. Holy Citra Double IPA

  • Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
  • Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 8.2%
  • Rating: 4.01/5

4. Hazy Day Maker

  • Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
  • Style: IPA – New England / Hazy
  • ABV: 6.8%
  • Rating: 3.98/5

4. Yard Sale

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: IPA – New England / Hazy
  • ABV: 6%
  • Rating: 3.98/5

4. Whole Lotta Cashmere

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 8.7%
  • Rating: 3.98/5

5. Sassy Mojo

  • Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
  • Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 8%
  • Rating: 3.96/5

5. Six Legged Frog

  • Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
  • Style: IPA – American
  • ABV: 6.5%
  • Rating: 3.96/5

5. Thespian Espionage

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: IPA – American
  • ABV: 7%
  • Rating: 3.96/5

Lager

1. What Dat Malt Do?

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Lager – Munich Dunkel
  • ABV: 4.9%
  • Rating: 4/5

2. Mar-A-Lager

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Lager – American
  • ABV: 5.3%
  • Rating: 3.92/5

3. Off Minor

  • Brewery: Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County)
  • Style: Lager – Dark
  • ABV: 5%
  • Rating: 3.85/5

4. Appalachian Bandido

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Lager – Mexican
  • ABV: 4.9%
  • Rating: 3.81/5

5. Argonaut

  • Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
  • Style: Lager – Helles
  • ABV: 5.5%
  • Rating: 3.76/5

Porter

1. Bourbon Barrel Porter

  • Brewery: Big Timber Brewing – Elkins (Randolph County)
  • Style: Porter – Other
  • ABV: 11.5%
  • Rating: 4.02/5

2. Chuck’s P-51 Porter

  • Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)
  • Style: Porter – American
  • ABV: 7.4%
  • Rating: 3.98/5

3. Fireside

  • Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
  • Style: Porter – Coffee
  • ABV: 6.6%
  • Rating: 3.94/5

4. Jethro

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: Porter – Baltic
  • ABV: 7.3%
  • Rating: 3.93/5

5. Rough Cut Porter

  • Brewery: Screech Owl Brewing – Cuzzart (Preston County)
  • Style: Porter – American
  • ABV: 5.7%
  • Rating: 3.86/5

Stout

1. To the Gills

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: Stout – Imperial / Double Pastry
  • ABV: 11.5%
  • Rating: 4.32/5

2. Struggle Street (Bourbon Barrel Aged)

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 9.2%
  • Rating: 4.22/5

3. Over the Tip Top Breakfast Stout

  • Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
  • Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 8%
  • Rating: 4.09/5

4. Dirty Beard w/ Chocolate & Coffee

  • Brewery: Abolitionist Ale Works – Charles Town (Jefferson County)
  • Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 10%
  • Rating: 4.08/5

5. Dirty Beard Triple Chocolate

  • Brewery: Abolitionist Ale Works – Charles Town (Jefferson County)
  • Style: Stout – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 9%
  • Rating: 4.06/5

Sour

1. Brawndo: Fruit Punch

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Sour – Other
  • ABV: 4.4%
  • Rating: 4.2/5

2. Mr. Goofy Coconuts

  • Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
  • Style: Sour – Fruited
  • ABV: 5.2%
  • Rating: 4.16/5

3. Mrs. Fluffly Peaches

  • Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
  • Style: Sour – Fruited
  • ABV: 5%
  • Rating: 4.11/5

4. Lord of the Bling

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Sour – Other
  • ABV: 4.8%
  • Rating: 4.08/5

5. Constant Comments

  • Brewery: Morgantown Brewing Company – Morgantown (Monongalia County)
  • Style: Sour – Fruited
  • ABV: 5.2%
  • Rating: 4.06/5

Pilsner

1. 1788 Pils

  • Brewery: Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County)
  • Style: Pilsner – Czech
  • ABV: 5.5%
  • Rating: 4/5

2. 1788: Coffee

  • Brewery: Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County)
  • Style: Pilsner – Czech
  • ABV: 5.5%
  • Rating: 3.81/5

3. The Mountaineer

  • Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
  • Style: Pilsner – Other
  • ABV: 5.3%
  • Rating: 3.72/5

4. Bored Bohemian Red

  • Brewery: Big Draft Brewing – White Sulphur Springs (Greenbrier County)
  • Style: Pilsner – Other
  • ABV: 5.2%
  • Rating: 3.68/5

5. Lamplight

  • Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
  • Style: Pilsner – Czech
  • ABV: 6.1%
  • Rating: 3.63/5

Wheat Beer

1. Razwell Wheat

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Wheat Beer – American Pale Wheat
  • ABV: 4.8%
  • Rating: 3.89/5

2. Wheat for What?

  • Brewery: Charleston Nano-Brewery – Charleston (Kanawha County)
  • Style: Wheat Beer – Other
  • ABV: 5.5%
  • Rating: 3.88/5

2. Pomegranate Berliner Weisse

  • Brewery: Old Spruce Brewing – Snowshoe (Pocahontas County)
  • Style: Berliner Weisse
  • ABV: 4%
  • Rating: 3.88/5

3. Summers Street Wheat

  • Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)
  • Style: Wheat Beer – Hefeweizen
  • ABV: 5%
  • Rating: 3.84/5

4. Blood Orange Wheat

  • Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)
  • Style: Wheat Beer – Other
  • ABV: 5%
  • Rating: 3.83/5

5. Wolf Creek Wheatwine

  • Brewery: Bridge Brew Works – Fayetteville (Fayette County)
  • Style: Wheat Beer – Wheat Wine
  • ABV: 9.6%
  • Rating: 3.75/5

5. Happy Hunty Hefe

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Wheat Beer – Hefeweizen
  • ABV: 5%
  • Rating: 3.75/5

Saison

1. French Creek Freddie

  • Brewery: Fife Street Brewing – Charleston (Kanawha County)
  • Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
  • ABV: 5.1%
  • Rating: 4.04/5

2. Take Me Home

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
  • ABV: 5.1%
  • Rating: 3.81/5

3. Fortune Teller

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
  • ABV: 8%
  • Rating: 3.8/5

4. Sauvin Saison

  • Brewery: Big Draft Brewing – White Sulphur Springs (Greenbrier County)
  • Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
  • ABV: 5%
  • Rating: 3.64/5

5. Été

  • Brewery: Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County)
  • Style: Farmhouse Ale – Saison
  • ABV: 6.3%
  • Rating: 3.63/5