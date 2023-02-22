CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Here is a list of the highest-rated IPAs made in the Mountain State.
To see the full list, click here.
Beers were ranked by their rating on Untappd.
1. Chasing Daylight
- Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
- Style: IPA – American
- ABV: 6%
- Rating: 4.04/5
2. Standing on a Corner in Winslow
- Brewery: Dobra Zupas – Beckley (Raleigh County)
- Style: IPA – American
- ABV: 6.8%
- Rating: 4.03/5
3. Holy Citra Double IPA
- Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
- Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 8.2%
- Rating: 4.01/5
4. Hazy Day Maker
- Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
- Style: IPA – New England / Hazy
- ABV: 6.8%
- Rating: 3.98/5
4. Yard Sale
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: IPA – New England / Hazy
- ABV: 6%
- Rating: 3.98/5
4. Whole Lotta Cashmere
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 8.7%
- Rating: 3.98/5
5. Sassy Mojo
- Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
- Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
- ABV: 8%
- Rating: 3.96/5
5. Six Legged Frog
- Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
- Style: IPA – American
- ABV: 6.5%
- Rating: 3.96/5
5. Thespian Espionage
- Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
- Style: IPA – American
- ABV: 7%
- Rating: 3.96/5