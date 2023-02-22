CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Here is a list of the highest-rated IPAs made in the Mountain State.

To see the full list, click here.

Beers were ranked by their rating on Untappd.

1. Chasing Daylight

  • Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
  • Style: IPA – American
  • ABV: 6%
  • Rating: 4.04/5

2. Standing on a Corner in Winslow

  • Brewery: Dobra Zupas – Beckley (Raleigh County)
  • Style: IPA – American
  • ABV: 6.8%
  • Rating: 4.03/5

3. Holy Citra Double IPA

  • Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
  • Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 8.2%
  • Rating: 4.01/5

4. Hazy Day Maker

  • Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)
  • Style: IPA – New England / Hazy
  • ABV: 6.8%
  • Rating: 3.98/5

4. Yard Sale

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: IPA – New England / Hazy
  • ABV: 6%
  • Rating: 3.98/5

4. Whole Lotta Cashmere

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 8.7%
  • Rating: 3.98/5

5. Sassy Mojo

  • Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
  • Style: IPA – Imperial / Double
  • ABV: 8%
  • Rating: 3.96/5

5. Six Legged Frog

  • Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)
  • Style: IPA – American
  • ABV: 6.5%
  • Rating: 3.96/5

5. Thespian Espionage

  • Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)
  • Style: IPA – American
  • ABV: 7%
  • Rating: 3.96/5