CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Here is a list of the highest-rated IPAs made in the Mountain State.

Beers were ranked by their rating on Untappd.

1. Chasing Daylight

Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)

Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County) Style: IPA – American

IPA – American ABV: 6%

6% Rating: 4.04/5

2. Standing on a Corner in Winslow

Brewery: Dobra Zupas – Beckley (Raleigh County)

Dobra Zupas – Beckley (Raleigh County) Style: IPA – American

IPA – American ABV: 6.8%

6.8% Rating: 4.03/5

3. Holy Citra Double IPA

Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)

Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County) Style: IPA – Imperial / Double

IPA – Imperial / Double ABV: 8.2%

8.2% Rating: 4.01/5

4. Hazy Day Maker

Brewery: Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County)

Amani Brewing – Martinsburg (Berkeley County) Style: IPA – New England / Hazy

IPA – New England / Hazy ABV: 6.8%

6.8% Rating: 3.98/5

4. Yard Sale

Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style: IPA – New England / Hazy

IPA – New England / Hazy ABV: 6%

6% Rating: 3.98/5

4. Whole Lotta Cashmere

Brewery: Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County)

Weathered Ground Brewery – Cool Ridge (Raleigh County) Style: IPA – Imperial / Double

IPA – Imperial / Double ABV: 8.7%

8.7% Rating: 3.98/5

5. Sassy Mojo

Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)

Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County) Style: IPA – Imperial / Double

IPA – Imperial / Double ABV: 8%

8% Rating: 3.96/5

5. Six Legged Frog

Brewery: Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County)

Stumptown Ales – Davis (Tucker County) Style: IPA – American

IPA – American ABV: 6.5%

6.5% Rating: 3.96/5

5. Thespian Espionage