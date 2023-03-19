CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Here is a list of the highest-rated Lagers made in the Mountain State.
To see the full list, click here.
Beers were ranked by their rating on Untappd.
1. What Dat Malt Do?
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Lager – Munich Dunkel
- ABV: 4.9%
- Rating: 4/5
2. Mar-A-Lager
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Lager – American
- ABV: 5.3%
- Rating: 3.92/5
3. Off Minor
- Brewery: Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County)
- Style: Lager – Dark
- ABV: 5%
- Rating: 3.85/5
4. Appalachian Bandido
- Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
- Style: Lager – Mexican
- ABV: 4.9%
- Rating: 3.81/5
5. Argonaut
- Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
- Style: Lager – Helles
- ABV: 5.5%
- Rating: 3.76/5