CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Here is a list of the highest-rated Lagers made in the Mountain State.

Beers were ranked by their rating on Untappd.

1. What Dat Malt Do?

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Lager – Munich Dunkel
  • ABV: 4.9%
  • Rating: 4/5

2. Mar-A-Lager

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Lager – American
  • ABV: 5.3%
  • Rating: 3.92/5

3. Off Minor

  • Brewery: Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County)
  • Style: Lager – Dark
  • ABV: 5%
  • Rating: 3.85/5

4. Appalachian Bandido

  • Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)
  • Style: Lager – Mexican
  • ABV: 4.9%
  • Rating: 3.81/5

5. Argonaut

  • Brewery: Short Story Brewing – Rivesville (Marion County)
  • Style: Lager – Helles
  • ABV: 5.5%
  • Rating: 3.76/5