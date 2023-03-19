CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Here is a list of the highest-rated Lagers made in the Mountain State.

Beers were ranked by their rating on Untappd.

1. What Dat Malt Do?

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Lager – Munich Dunkel

Lager – Munich Dunkel ABV: 4.9%

4.9% Rating: 4/5

2. Mar-A-Lager

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Lager – American

Lager – American ABV: 5.3%

5.3% Rating: 3.92/5

3. Off Minor

Brewery: Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County)

Cacapon Mountain Brewing Company – Berkeley Springs (Morgan County) Style: Lager – Dark

Lager – Dark ABV: 5%

5% Rating: 3.85/5

4. Appalachian Bandido

Brewery: The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County)

The Peddler – Huntington (Cabell County) Style: Lager – Mexican

Lager – Mexican ABV: 4.9%

4.9% Rating: 3.81/5

5. Argonaut